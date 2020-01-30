EOS Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.49 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. EOS has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and approximately $4.49 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $4.32 or 0.00045660 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Gate.io, Kraken and Koinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,047,615,344 coins and its circulating supply is 950,915,332 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eos.io.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, BitMart, COSS, Liqui, Bit-Z, Neraex, ZB.COM, Bilaxy, Bithumb, OEX, Tidebit, DragonEX, OpenLedger DEX, OKEx, Bitbns, IDCM, Binance, Bitfinex, Poloniex, HitBTC, C2CX, DigiFinex, RightBTC, Mercatox, LBank, Coindeal, Coinsuper, Livecoin, YoBit, CoinBene, Fatbtc, EXX, WazirX, DOBI trade, Coinrail, CoinEx, Rfinex, Instant Bitex, Exmo, Upbit, BtcTrade.im, BitFlip, IDAX, Koinex, Hotbit, Kuna, Bibox, Tidex, Coinone, Vebitcoin, Exrates, QBTC, Coinbe, Huobi, Cryptomate, Gate.io, BigONE, Cobinhood, ChaoEX, CoinTiger, GOPAX, Ovis, Zebpay, BCEX, Kraken, Kucoin, Cryptopia, ABCC, CoinExchange, CPDAX and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

