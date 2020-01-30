Equal Trading Down 14.1% This Week (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Equal has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Equal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and CoinExchange. Equal has a total market capitalization of $214,334.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Equal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.93 or 0.03185019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00193523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030443 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00122059 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,206,498 tokens. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.