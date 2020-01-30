Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.38. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.68 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCEI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

BCEI traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,237. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

