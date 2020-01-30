Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cumulus Media Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now forecasts that the company will earn $3.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.90. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.45. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMLS. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered Cumulus Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $225.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Nimbus Atlas Llc sold 8,763 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $127,151.13. Insiders sold a total of 20,972 shares of company stock worth $298,076 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

