Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Estee Lauder Companies Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.62.

EL stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.68. The stock had a trading volume of 648,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,179. Estee Lauder Companies has a one year low of $130.63 and a one year high of $220.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.84. The company has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,542 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 843,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 33,641 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 769,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,006,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 576,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,702,000 after purchasing an additional 87,797 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 569,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 8,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $1,499,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

