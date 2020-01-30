Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.77.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,549,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,523,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 2.51. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

