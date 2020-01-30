Equities Analysts Set Expectations for D. R. Horton Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for D. R. Horton in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.70. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Buckingham Research lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.19. 94,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,920,509. D. R. Horton has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 7.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $51.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,364 over the last ninety days. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 161,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.