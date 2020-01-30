Equities Analysts Set Expectations for HarborOne Bancorp Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HarborOne Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HONE. ValuEngine cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

HarborOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 40,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,571. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.99 million, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.62. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 79.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.