Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SMBC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ:SMBC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.19. 210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,321. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $334.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,734 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

