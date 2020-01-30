Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TCF Financial Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for TCF Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

TCF stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $47.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 2,942.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,253,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,873 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,239,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,550,000 after buying an additional 1,205,906 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,859,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,771,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 670,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,394,000 after buying an additional 150,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur A. Weiss acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $201,168.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,594.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

