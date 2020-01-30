Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 30th (AGL, ANP, ASCL, AUK, AVON, BLV, BOTB, DGE, DLN, DSCV)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 30th:

ANGLE (LON:AGL) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Get ANGLE plc alerts:

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) had its target price boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46). Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) had its target price increased by FinnCap from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 238 ($3.13). FinnCap currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap. They currently have a GBX 641 ($8.43) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 579 ($7.62).

Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

First Derivatives (LON:FDP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €63.00 ($73.26) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $101.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as MethylGene Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants. “

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rank Group (LON:RNK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) had its reduce rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Renewi (LON:RWI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was given a $530.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.