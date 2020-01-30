Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 30th (AMGN, CUB, CVLT, ECOR, EHTH, ELS, ESTE, ETON, EVBG, EVOP)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 30th:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Electrocore, LLC operates as a bio-electronic medicine company. It reseraches and develops therapeutic technologies based in neurology and rheumatology. Electrocore, LLC is based in NJ, United States. “

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $117.00 target price on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a market perform rating.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating on the stock.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

