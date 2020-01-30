Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 30th (ASPN, BDN, CHRW, CLB, DLB, DLPN, FB, HOLX, IBM, INCY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 30th:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $73.00.

Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research.

National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $134.00 target price on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $230.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $218.00.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corp. Bank of America Corp currently has a $240.00 price target on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a $372.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $406.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $390.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $310.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura. Nomura currently has a $139.00 price target on the stock.

Sprint (NYSE:S) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $750.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $515.00.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its negative rating reiterated by analysts at OTR Global.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

