Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Holdings Lifted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,954 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,483,000 after acquiring an additional 642,897 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 443,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after acquiring an additional 217,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,303,000 after acquiring an additional 215,482 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,321,000 after acquiring an additional 202,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 281,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS stock opened at $72.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $74.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.36.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

