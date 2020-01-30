ERC20 Reaches One Day Volume of $59,794.00 (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 1% higher against the dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $1.78 million and $59,794.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kuna, Mercatox and Token Store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.45 or 0.03099156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00122750 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 launched on October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. ERC20’s official website is belance.io. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project.

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kuna and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.