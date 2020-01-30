Eristica Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (ERT)

Eristica (CURRENCY:ERT) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Eristica token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper and YoBit. Eristica has a market capitalization of $262,796.00 and approximately $553.00 worth of Eristica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Eristica has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Eristica

Eristica’s genesis date was August 16th, 2017. Eristica’s total supply is 230,502,120 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,467,627 tokens. Eristica’s official Twitter account is @EsportsDotCom. Eristica’s official website is eristica.com. Eristica’s official message board is blog.eristica.com.

Eristica Token Trading

Eristica can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eristica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eristica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eristica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

