Eryllium (ERY) Market Capitalization Hits $1,133.00

Eryllium (CURRENCY:ERY) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. Eryllium has a total market cap of $1,133.00 and $54.00 worth of Eryllium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Eryllium has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One Eryllium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eryllium alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.01288793 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024553 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003637 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001060 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Eryllium

Eryllium (CRYPTO:ERY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Eryllium’s total supply is 18,111,856 coins and its circulating supply is 13,663,121 coins. Eryllium’s official Twitter account is @eryllium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Eryllium is eryllium.com. The official message board for Eryllium is eryllium.net.

Buying and Selling Eryllium

Eryllium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eryllium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eryllium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eryllium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eryllium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eryllium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.