ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 95,309 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.71% of ESCO Technologies worth $17,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,416,000 after acquiring an additional 27,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,588,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 22.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,524,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 970.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 247,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESE opened at $97.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.55. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $100.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $236.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

