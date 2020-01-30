Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Estee Lauder Companies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EL opened at $198.73 on Thursday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $130.63 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.84.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.62.

In related news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $555,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,895,615.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

