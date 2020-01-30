Ether-1 24 Hour Volume Reaches $30,037.00 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ether-1 has a market cap of $294,393.00 and $30,037.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00046308 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00311512 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010475 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001928 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012291 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 42,086,929 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

