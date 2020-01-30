Ether Zero Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $350,233.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, EXX, DigiFinex and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.37 or 0.01939976 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00129331 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 75.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,591,616 coins and its circulating supply is 167,562,203 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DigiFinex, EXX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

