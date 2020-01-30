EtherGem Reaches Market Cap of $83,353.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $83,353.00 and $5,560.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EtherGem has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.25 or 0.03100587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00195497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030466 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00122739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io.

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.