Etherparty Price Down 6.4% This Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Etherparty token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, ACX and HitBTC. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $68,923.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.93 or 0.03185019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00193523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030443 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00122059 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty launched on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, ACX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.