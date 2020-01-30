Ethersocial Market Cap Tops $90,037.00 (ESN)

Ethersocial (CURRENCY:ESN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Ethersocial coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethersocial has a total market capitalization of $90,037.00 and approximately $547.00 worth of Ethersocial was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethersocial has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003080 BTC.

About Ethersocial

Ethersocial is a coin. Ethersocial’s total supply is 77,486,975 coins and its circulating supply is 39,827,002 coins. Ethersocial’s official Twitter account is @ESNfoundation. The official website for Ethersocial is ethersocial.network. The official message board for Ethersocial is blog.ethersocial.network.

Ethersocial Coin Trading

Ethersocial can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethersocial directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethersocial should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethersocial using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

