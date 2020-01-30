EtherSportz (ESZ) Price Down 9% This Week

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. EtherSportz has a market capitalization of $108,410.00 and $417.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherSportz token can now be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, EtherSportz has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EtherSportz alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.65 or 0.05630173 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025326 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00127884 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016566 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00034135 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002608 BTC.

About EtherSportz

EtherSportz (CRYPTO:ESZ) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 2,877,395 tokens. The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EtherSportz is ethersportz.com.

Buying and Selling EtherSportz

EtherSportz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherSportz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherSportz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherSportz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherSportz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.