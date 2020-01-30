ETHplode (ETHPLO) Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. ETHplode has a market capitalization of $58,549.00 and approximately $2.74 million worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHplode token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Mercatox, VinDAX and DDEX. During the last seven days, ETHplode has traded up 31.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ETHplode Token Profile

ETHplode’s total supply is 50,023,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,364,142 tokens. The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @

.

ETHplode Token Trading

ETHplode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Sistemkoin, DDEX and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

