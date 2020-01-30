EUNO Price Up 28.6% This Week (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $261,770.00 and approximately $86.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005282 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002818 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 34,629,308 coins and its circulating supply is 31,664,602 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

