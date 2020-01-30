EURBASE (EBASE) Market Cap Hits $3.35 Million

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One EURBASE token can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00012343 BTC on exchanges. EURBASE has a market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $7,337.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EURBASE has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00045732 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00303524 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010667 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EURBASE

EURBASE (EBASE) is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,880,656 tokens. The official message board for EURBASE is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c. EURBASE’s official website is eurbase.com.

Buying and Selling EURBASE

EURBASE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EURBASE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EURBASE using one of the exchanges listed above.

