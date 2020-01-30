Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on EEFT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $163.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $109.80 and a 52-week high of $171.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $1,985,135.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,755.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 33,565 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $5,149,877.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,051,369.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,030. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

