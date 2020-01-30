EvenCoin Price Reaches $0.0077 on Top Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $241,903.00 and $419,461.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045869 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00311582 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010505 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001927 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012292 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

