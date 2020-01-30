Evercore ISI Reaffirms Sell Rating for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $17.51. 30,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55. Invesco has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 77.1% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

