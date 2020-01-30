Everence Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,067 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.9% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,374 shares of company stock worth $4,589,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.80. 1,484,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,603,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average is $54.13. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

