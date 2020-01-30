Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $6 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,790 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.9% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.95. 2,639,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,766,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.