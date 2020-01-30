Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 342 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,321,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $12.08 on Thursday, reaching $1,444.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,298. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,500.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,004.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,398.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,273.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,480.25.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

