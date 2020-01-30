Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,966,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,328 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.86% of Evergy worth $127,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $968,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 112.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth approximately $503,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evergy news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,870.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $323,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,583.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $72.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Evergy has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $72.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.83.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

