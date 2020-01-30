EVOS (EVOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10,947.00

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. One EVOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. EVOS has a market capitalization of $10,947.00 and approximately $923.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EVOS has traded 44.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EVOS Profile

EVOS (CRYPTO:EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

