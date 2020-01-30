Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,465 Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter worth $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 97.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.14. 806,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,095,435. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.02. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $156.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.