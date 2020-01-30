Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.83. The stock had a trading volume of 224,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,096. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Cowen downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

