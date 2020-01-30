Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 423 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in ServiceNow by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $28.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $341.61. 388,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,809. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $187.01 and a 52 week high of $318.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,897.99, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.03.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.68, for a total value of $5,470,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.93 per share, with a total value of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

