Exchange Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 17,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $261.31. 13,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,321. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.41 and its 200 day moving average is $227.47. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $176.46 and a 1 year high of $263.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

