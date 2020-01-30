Exchange Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter worth $1,845,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter worth $478,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter worth $524,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.10. 1,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,953. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $38.43.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.