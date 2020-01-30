Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 630,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,406,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 21,480 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Oracle by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 462.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 30,157 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.29. The company had a trading volume of 724,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,908,460. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.81. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.