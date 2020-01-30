Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,823. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $188.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

