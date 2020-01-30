Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $2.53 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,313 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 318,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,759,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period.

Shares of FNCL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.08. 2,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,448. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80.

