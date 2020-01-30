Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $2 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,922 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 498,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,031,000 after buying an additional 50,416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDIS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $48.70. 2,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,142. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $49.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.66.

