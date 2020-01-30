Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,525 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 82.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 339,765 shares of the software company’s stock worth $100,112,000 after purchasing an additional 154,031 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,736 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 42.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after acquiring an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $5.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $356.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,428. The company has a market capitalization of $170.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.26. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $238.87 and a 52 week high of $356.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

