Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,411 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 25,018,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,567,864. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

