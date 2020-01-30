Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in United Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank lifted its position in United Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 19,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in United Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $956,294.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.27.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.95. 425,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,377. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $117.25 and a 52-week high of $155.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

