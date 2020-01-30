Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 736.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,001 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 896.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 829,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,866,000 after acquiring an additional 745,810 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,405,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after acquiring an additional 419,371 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 497,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 236,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,471,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.48. 6,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,438. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.27 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.90.

