Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.46. 416,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,721. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

